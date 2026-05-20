DeWayne Carter News: Returns from Achilles injury
Carter (Achilles) participated in Buffalo's OTAs on Wednesday, Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com reports.
Carter, who missed all of the Bills' 2025 season due to a torn Achilles, has now returned to the field and moved past his injury. The 2024 third-round pick from Duke appeared in 11 regular-season games during his rookie campaign, recording 14 total tackles and one pass defensed. Carter also bulked up to 330-pounds this offseason and is expected to compete for meaningful reps at nose tackle.
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