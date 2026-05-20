DeWayne Carter headshot

DeWayne Carter News: Returns from Achilles injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Carter (Achilles) participated in Buffalo's OTAs on Wednesday, Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com reports.

Carter, who missed all of the Bills' 2025 season due to a torn Achilles, has now returned to the field and moved past his injury. The 2024 third-round pick from Duke appeared in 11 regular-season games during his rookie campaign, recording 14 total tackles and one pass defensed. Carter also bulked up to 330-pounds this offseason and is expected to compete for meaningful reps at nose tackle.

DeWayne Carter
Buffalo Bills
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring DeWayne Carter See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring DeWayne Carter See More
NFL Game Previews: Monday Wild-Card Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Monday Wild-Card Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
128 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Wild-Card Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Wild-Card Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
131 days ago
2024 Buffalo Bills Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
NFL
2024 Buffalo Bills Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
Author Image
Dave McKay
July 24, 2024
NFL Draft: Final Three-Round Mock
NFL
NFL Draft: Final Three-Round Mock
Author Image
Mario Puig
April 25, 2024