Dexter Lawrence Injury: Dislocates elbow vs. Dallas

Lawrence (elbow) said he dislocated his elbow during Thursday's 27-20 loss to the Cowboys and is not sure on a potential timeline to return, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Lawrence is expected to undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury, although Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reported that the defensive tackle was spotted in a sling with what Lawrence described as a "popped elbow." Lawrence logged three tackles (two solo) before leaving Thursday's game due to the injury.