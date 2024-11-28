Fantasy Football
Dexter Lawrence headshot

Dexter Lawrence Injury: Dislocates shoulder vs. Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 28, 2024 at 6:00pm

Lawrence (elbow) said he dislocated his elbow during Thursday's 27-20 loss to the Cowboys and is not sure on a potential timeline to return, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Lawrence is expected to undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury, although Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reported that the defensive tackle was spotted in a sling with what Lawrence described as a "popped elbow." Lawrence logged three tackles (two solo) before leaving Thursday's game due to the injury.

Dexter Lawrence
New York Giants
