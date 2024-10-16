Dexter Lawrence Injury: Doesn't practice Wednesday

Lawrence (hip) did not practice Wednesday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Despite Wednesday's DNP, Lawrence told Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News that he'll be playing in the Giants' Week 7 matchup against the Eagles. Lawrence has dominated through the Giants' first six games, recording 19 total tackles, including 7.0 sacks, and one defended pass. Expect the All-Pro defensive tackle to continue playing through injury unless he logs another DNP either Thursday or Friday.