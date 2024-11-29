Dexter Lawrence Injury: Getting MRI

Lawrence will have an MRI on his elbow in the next few days, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Lawrence dislocated his elbow in Thursday's Thanksgiving Day loss to Dallas. While the MRI will provide insight into the extent of the injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that the All-Pro nose tackle is expected to miss the rest of the campaign. It's a big blow to the Giants defense, as Lawrence has been dominant this season and leads the team with 9.0 sacks.