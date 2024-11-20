Dexter Lawrence Injury: Opens week with limited work
Lawrence (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Lawrence played through a hip issue in the Giants' most recent game against the Panthers in Week 10, but he's now picked up a knee injury following the team's Week 11 bye. His participation in practice Thursday and Friday will likely provide the best indication of whether he can suit up for Sunday's matchup against the Buccaneers.
