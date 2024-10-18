Dexter Lawrence Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Lawrence (hip) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Eagles, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Lawrence upgraded to a limited session Friday after logging back-to-back DNPs to begin the Giants' week of practice, so it appears he's trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's divisional matchup. However, if the All-Pro defensive tackle is unable to suit up in Week 7, expect Jordon Riley to see additional snaps with the Giants' first-team defense.