Dexter Lawrence News: Contract talks stall

Lawrence and the Giants have reportedly reached an impasse on talks regarding a new contract extension for the defensive tackle, per ESPN.com.

The report notes that Lawrence previously requested a trade and hasn't been present for the start of the team's initial offseason workout program. Meanwhile, as the NFL Draft approaches, the Giants are said to have engaged with other teams about a potential trade for the 2019 first rounder, who recorded 31 tackles in 17 regular-season games in 2025. That said, it's still possible the two sides could find enough common ground for Lawrence to stick around in 2026, on the heels of conversations with Lawrence's agent that GM Joe Schoen labeled "productive."