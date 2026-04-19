Dexter Lawrence headshot

Dexter Lawrence News: Gets $28 million extension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 19, 2026 at 8:33am

Lawrence and the Bengals agreed to terms on a one-year, $28 million contract extension Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Saturday's trade with the Giants -- which saw the No. 10 pick of the 2026 NFL Draft move to New York -- was finalized Sunday after Lawrence passed his physical, and the extension ensures that the 2019 first-rounder will be under contract with the Bengals through the next three seasons. The Clemson product is looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2025 regular season, when he tallied 31 tackles (14 solo), including 0.5 sacks, all of which were career lows. Lawrence was named to the NFL's All-Pro Second Team in both 2022 and 2023, and if he can return to that level, it would be a massive boost to a Bengals defensive front that also includes Jonathan Allen, Myles Murphy and Boye Mafe.

Dexter Lawrence
Cincinnati Bengals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dexter Lawrence See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dexter Lawrence See More
NFL Picks and Props for Week 17
NFL
NFL Picks and Props for Week 17
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
113 days ago
NFL Week 15 Monday Night Game Preview: Dolphins-Steelers Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 15 Monday Night Game Preview: Dolphins-Steelers Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
126 days ago
NFL Week 15 Sunday Night Game Preview: Vikings-Cowboys Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 15 Sunday Night Game Preview: Vikings-Cowboys Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
126 days ago
Gameday Injuries: Week 15
NFL
Gameday Injuries: Week 15
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
126 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Week 15 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Week 15 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
127 days ago