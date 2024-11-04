Dexter Lawrence News: Posts six stops in Sunday's loss
Lawrence recorded six tackles (one solo) in a Week 9 loss to Washington.
Though Lawrence wasn't able to build on his total of 9.0 sacks (which ranks second in the league and is already a career high), he did manage to tally a season-high tackle total. The nose tackle continues to anchor New York's defense and dominate opposing offensive lines. Lawrence is up to 34 tackles (20 solo) on the season.
