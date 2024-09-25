Fantasy Football
Dexter Lawrence: Ready for Week 4

Lawrence (foot) has no injury designation ahead of Thursday night's matchup with the Cowboys, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Lawrence was dealing with a foot injury after his two-sack performance against the Browns in Week 3, but it now appears he'll play through the pain Thursday night. Expect the 26-year-old to continue serving as the Giants' top interior defensive lineman in Week 4's divisional matchup against the Cowboys.

Dexter Lawrence headshot
Dexter Lawrence
New York Giants
New York Giants
Written By RotoWire Staff