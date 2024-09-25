Dexter Lawrence: Ready for Week 4

Lawrence (foot) has no injury designation ahead of Thursday night's matchup with the Cowboys, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Lawrence was dealing with a foot injury after his two-sack performance against the Browns in Week 3, but it now appears he'll play through the pain Thursday night. Expect the 26-year-old to continue serving as the Giants' top interior defensive lineman in Week 4's divisional matchup against the Cowboys.