Dez Fitzpatrick News: Gets first elevation of campaign

The Chargers elevated Fitzpatrick from their practice squad to their active roster Saturday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Fitzpatrick has spent most of the campaign on Los Angeles' practice squad and last played in an NFL game last year, when he logged three special teams snaps and zero offensive snaps in one game with the Steelers. The Louisville product hasn't produced a regular-season NFL catch since his rookie 2021 campaign with Tennessee. Fitzpatrick's elevation for Week 18 comes as a result of Joshua Palmer being ruled out due to a foot injury.