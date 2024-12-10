Fantasy Football
Dez Fitzpatrick headshot

Dez Fitzpatrick News: Re-signs to practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 10, 2024

Fitzpatrick signed to the Chargers' practice squad Tuesday.

The wide receiver was cut from the Bolts' practice squad Dec. 5 to make room for Laviska Shenault. Fitzpatrick was brought back Tuesday when the team also released tackle Alex Leatherwood. Fitzpatrick has played in six games and on 102 offensive snaps across three seasons, though he last played on an offensive snap in 2022 with the Titans.

Dez Fitzpatrick
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
