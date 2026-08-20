De'Zhaun Stribling News: Continues impressing in preseason win

Stribling secured four of five targets for 46 yards in the 49ers' 41-17 preseason win over the Chargers on Thursday.

After posting a team-high seven catches for 63 yards in his professional debut during last Thursday's preseason loss to the Titans, Stribling, who was the second 49er to see a target against the Chargers, continued impressing by tying veteran KhaDarel Hodge for the team lead in receptions and receiving yards. The rookie second-round pick already was ticketed for a larger role than initially envisioned after Ricky Pearsall had season-ending PCL surgery earlier in August, but Stribling's ability to carry over the momentum from a strong training camp into the first pair of exhibitions has his arrow pointing upward even more as the regular season approaches.