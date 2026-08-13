De'Zhaun Stribling News: Paces pass catchers in loss
Stribling brought in seven of eight targets for 63 yards in the 49ers' 19-13 preseason loss to the Titans on Thursday.
The 2026 second-round pick led the 49ers in receptions and receiving yards while checking in second in targets to Jordan Watkins. Stribling finished his college career with back-to-back 800-yard seasons, and Ricky Pearsall's season-ending knee injury opens up plenty of opportunity for the rookie to make a significant first-year impact. Stribling is also currently benefiting from Christian Kirk's lingering calf injury, and the former's performance in his NFL debut certainly helps buttress his case for consistent opportunity right from the onset of his first season.
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