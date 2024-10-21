Dicaprio Bootle News: Receives promotion

Bootle was signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad Monday, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

Bootle was elevated from the practice squad in Week 6 for the Chargers, but he'll now get a potentially more permanent move to the active roster. With Deane Leonard (hamstring) now on IR and both Ja'Sir Taylor (lower leg) and Kristian Fulton (hamstring) questionable for Monday's game against the Cardinals, the Bolts could be in dire need of help in the secondary. Bootle will work to provide that moving forward.