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Diego Pavia News: Inks UDFA deal with Baltimore

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

The Ravens signed Pavia as an undrafted free agent Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Pavia was initially slated to participate in rookie minicamp with Baltimore this upcoming weekend, but the Ravens decided to ink him to a deal. It's a standard three-year, entry-level deal that every undrafted rookie gets, and it does't mean Pavia will be guaranteed to stick around for the entire offseason or even make the 53-man roster. Pavia is simply being brought on to compete for a job after the Heisman Trophy finalist went undrafted last weekend. Pavia's biggest pre-draft red flags were his 5-foot-10 height, advanced age (24 years old) and off-field character questions. While on the field at Vanderbilt last season, Pavia was first in the the SEC in completion percentage (70.6), yards per attempt (9.4) and touchdown passes (29), and he threw for 3,539 yards while rushing 167 times for 862 yards and 10 additional touchdowns.

Diego Pavia
Baltimore Ravens
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