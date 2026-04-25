Dillon Bell News: Gets opportunity with Minnesota

The Vikings signed Bell as an undrafted free agent Saturday.

Bell played four collegiate seasons with Georgia and recorded 27 receptions for 268 yards and two touchdowns in his final campaign. He also carried the ball 17 times for 109 yards and two scores. Per The Beast, Bell considers himself a "positionless player," which both highlights his versatility and suggests that he doesn't have a clear path to a regular role in the NFL. He may need to prove himself on the practice squad to get an opportunity on gamedays for Minnesota.