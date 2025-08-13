Browns coach Kevin Stefanski hasn't yet named a starter for Saturday's exhibition matchup, but with Sanders and Pickett both banged up and Joe Flacco expected to rest, Gabriel seems a likely candidate to not only start, but potentially handle a substantial amount of expanded reps. Deshaun Watson (Achilles) remains on the active\/PUP list, meaning the only other healthy quarterback on the roster able to challenge Gabriel for playing time Saturday is currently Tyler Huntley. Gabriel missed Cleveland's preseason opener due to a hamstring injury of his own, so the team may also have extra motivation to allot the 2025 third-rounder increased exhibition reps for evaluation purposes.