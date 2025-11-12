That Stefanski will stick with Gabriel, despite mounting evidence that the rookie is out of his depth, could indicate his confidence level in backup Shedeur Sanders. Gabriel had a few good moments in the Week 10 loss, when new play caller, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, added more designed rollouts. That resulted in No. 1 wideout Jerry Jeudy getting his hands on the ball more often and a season-high 54 yards rushing for the quarterback, but opposing defenses are not being challenged. Gabriel ranks 41st among NFL quarterbacks at minus-0.18 expected points added, and he's showing little evidence that improvement is coming.