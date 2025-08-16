Gabriel's lingering hamstring injury appears to be holding up well during pre-game warmups, paving the way for him to make his preseason debut on the road against Philadelphia. With anticipated Week 1 starter Joe Flacco resting Saturday, Shedeur Sanders (oblique) ruled out and Kenny Pickett (hamstring) having been limited to 7-on-7 drills at practice this week, Gabriel and Tyler Huntley could be Cleveland's only available quarterbacks versus Philadelphia, potentially positioning the rookie third-round pick for a substantial workload in his exhibition debut.