The rookie wasn't asked to do much, and the fact the Browns were able to jump out to a 17-6 halftime lead automatically gave head coach Kevin Stefanski in how he deployed his young signal-caller. Quinshon Judkins, who scored three rushing touchdowns, and the Browns defense, which picked off Tua Tagovailoa three times and also recorded a pair of sacks, did most of the heavy lifting, leading to Gabriel's lowest passing yardage total yet in three games as a starter. The 2025 third-round pick will face off with Drake Maye and the Patriots on the road in Week 8 next Sunday afternoon.