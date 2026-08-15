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Dillon Gabriel News: Set to play fourth quarter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Gabriel is in line to play the fourth quarter of next Saturday's preseason game against the Bills, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Shadeur Sanders is set to get the most snaps, with the second-year quarterback marked to play the first half of the contest. Deshaun Watson will see snaps in the third quarter, and Gabriel is set to take the contest home. If Gabriel wants a shot at the starting or primary backup role, he will need to show out in the little game time he is given.

Dillon Gabriel
Cleveland Browns
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