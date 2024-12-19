Fantasy Football
Dillon Johnson Injury: Cut by Carolina

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 19, 2024

Johnson (undisclosed) was cut from the Panthers' practice squad injured list Thursday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Johnson was placed on Carolina's practice squad injured list Dec. 3 with an undisclosed injury, which was set to keep him sidelined for at least four games. The running back will continue to focus on recovering from the injury and once healthy, look to latch on with a team that makes the postseason.

