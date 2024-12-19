Dillon Johnson Injury: Cut by Carolina
Johnson (undisclosed) was cut from the Panthers' practice squad injured list Thursday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Johnson was placed on Carolina's practice squad injured list Dec. 3 with an undisclosed injury, which was set to keep him sidelined for at least four games. The running back will continue to focus on recovering from the injury and once healthy, look to latch on with a team that makes the postseason.
Dillon Johnson
Free Agent
