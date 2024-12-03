Fantasy Football
Dillon Johnson Injury: Sent to injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 3, 2024 at 9:26pm

The Panthers placed Johnson (undisclosed) on the practice-squad injured\ list Tuesday.

Johnson will be sidelined for a minimum of four games. The 23-year-old went undrafted out of Mississippi State earlier this year and spent parts of the offseason with the Titans and Panthers. He's been on Carolina's practice squad all season but has yet to appear in a regular-season contest.

