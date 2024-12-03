Dillon Johnson Injury: Sent to injured list
The Panthers placed Johnson (undisclosed) on the practice-squad injured\ list Tuesday.
Johnson will be sidelined for a minimum of four games. The 23-year-old went undrafted out of Mississippi State earlier this year and spent parts of the offseason with the Titans and Panthers. He's been on Carolina's practice squad all season but has yet to appear in a regular-season contest.
Dillon Johnson
Free Agent
