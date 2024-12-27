Dillon Radunz Injury: Won't play Sunday

Radunz (shoulder) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Texans, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Radunz exited the Titans' Week 16 loss to the Colts with a shoulder injury and didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, so it's no surprise he won't suit up Sunday. With Radunz sidelined for the Week 17 divisional matchup, Daniel Brunskill is likely to step in and serve as Tennessee's top right guard.