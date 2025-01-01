Dillon Radunz News: Full participant in walkthrough

Radunz (shoulder) was a full participant in Wednesday's walkthrough practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Radunz was sidelined for the Titans' Week 17 loss to the Jaguars due to a shoulder injury he suffered in Week 16 against the Colts. He had no trouble participating in Wednesday's lightened session, but his practice participation over the next two days will determine whether he'll return for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Texans.