Dillon Radunz News: Returning to NOLA on two-year deal
Radunz signed a two-year contract with the Saints on Thursday.
Radunz joined the Saints for the 2025 season after spending the first four years of his NFL career with the Titans. He started in 10 of 15 regular-season games for New Orleans last year but will likely operate in a reserve role at guard in 2026 behind projected starters Cesar Ruiz and newcomer David Edwards.
