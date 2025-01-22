Fantasy Football
Dion Dawkins headshot

Dion Dawkins Injury: Misses practice due to illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 22, 2025

Dawkins (illness) did not practice Wednesday.

Dawkins will have two more opportunities to upgrade his practice activity, before Buffalo decides his game designation for Sunday's AFC Championship Game at Kansas City. The Pro Bowl left tackle's availability, or lack thereof, will be crucial for Buffalo's offense, especially against a Kansas City defense that sacked quarterback C.J. Stroud eight times during its divisional-round win over the Texans.

Dion Dawkins
Buffalo Bills
