Johnson (groin), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Bengals, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Johnson returned to practice Friday after missing Thursday's session with a groin injury and now appears to be on track to suit up against Cincinnati. The wide receiver caught eight of 14 targets for 122 yards and a touchdown in Week 3 versus the Raiders, and he'll likely remain busy against the Bengals.