Diontae Johnson Injury: Expected to suit up Sunday

Johnson (ankle) is likely to play in Sunday's Week 6 game against Atlanta, according to sources, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson has been dealing with an ankle issue for nearly two weeks, but he was able to suit up in Week 5 against Chicago and appears set to do so Sunday versus the Falcons as well. The wideout was quiet against the Bears with just three catches on six targets for 23 yards along with two rushes for six yards, but there's no indication that the injured ankle was responsible, as Carolina's passing game struggled mightily overall. Johnson posted a much more robust 15-205-2 receiving line combined in Weeks 3 and 4 while working with veteran QB Andy Dalton.