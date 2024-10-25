Diontae Johnson Injury: Ruled out for Week 8

Johnson (ribs) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Johnson missed a trio of practices leading up to Week 8 action, and despite saying Thursday that believed he'd be available versus Denver, the No. 1 wideout will officially be sidelined. Adam Thielen (hamstring), who returned to practice off IR this week, has also been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Broncos, which second-year quarterback Bryce Young will start. That will leave Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, David Moore and Jonathan Mingo as the Panthers' top available wide receivers for Week 8, with Johnson's next chance to take the field coming Week 9 against the Saints.