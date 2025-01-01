Diontae Johnson News: Expected to play this week

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said Wednesday that Johnson will play in Sunday's game against the Titans, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Locked into the AFC's No. 4 seed, Houston has an opportunity to evaluate young players and give their new signing some game reps. Ryans didn't comment on playing-time expectations for his starters but did seem to acknowledge the possibility of removing them early, telling reporters Wednesday that he'd "see how the game goes." Either way, Johnson figures to get some run after being claimed off waivers last Monday.