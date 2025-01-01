Fantasy Football
Diontae Johnson

Diontae Johnson News: Expected to play this week

RotoWire Staff

Published on January 1, 2025

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said Wednesday that Johnson will play in Sunday's game against the Titans, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Locked into the AFC's No. 4 seed, Houston has an opportunity to evaluate young players and give their new signing some game reps. Ryans didn't comment on playing-time expectations for his starters but did seem to acknowledge the possibility of removing them early, telling reporters Wednesday that he'd "see how the game goes." Either way, Johnson figures to get some run after being claimed off waivers last Monday.

Diontae Johnson
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
