Diontae Johnson News: Inactive Wednesday

Johnson (coach's decision) is inactive for Wednesday's game against the Ravens.

The Texans claimed Johnson off waivers from the Ravens on Monday, per ESPN.com, and now that he's been made inactive versus the team that let him go, the wideout's debut with Houston will be on hold until Week 18 against the Titans. On Wednesday, Nico Collins, John Metchie, Robert Woods, Xavier Hutchinson and Jared Wayne are Houston's available options at wide receiver.