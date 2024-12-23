Diontae Johnson News: Joining Texans

Houston has claimed Johnson off waivers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Johnson was waived by Baltimore on Friday after a tumultuous tenure with the club. The veteran wideout logged only one catch over four games with the Ravens and was suspended for Week 15 against the Giants for conduct detrimental to the team. Johnson did have some productive games earlier in the campaign, including in Week 3 versus Las Vegas when he tallied eight catches for 122 yards and a touchdown while he was still with the Panthers. The Texans' decision to claim Johnson comes after the announcement that Tank Dell (knee) will be out for the remainder of the season.