Diontae Johnson News: Not expected to play Wednesday

Johnson is unlikely to make his debut with the Texans in Wednesday's game against the Ravens, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

The Texans claimed Johnson off waivers from Baltimore on Monday to bolster the team's wideout corps following the season-ending knee injury sustained by Tank Dell. Rapoport notes that Johnson is planning to make his debut with his new team in Week 18 against the Titans. Prior to joining the Texans, Johnson recorded 31 catches for 363 yards and three TDs in 11 games (seven with Carolina and four with Baltimore).