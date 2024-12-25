Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Diontae Johnson headshot

Diontae Johnson News: Not expected to play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 25, 2024

Johnson is unlikely to make his debut with the Texans in Wednesday's game against the Ravens, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

The Texans claimed Johnson off waivers from Baltimore on Monday to bolster the team's wideout corps following the season-ending knee injury sustained by Tank Dell. Rapoport notes that Johnson is planning to make his debut with his new team in Week 18 against the Titans. Prior to joining the Texans, Johnson recorded 31 catches for 363 yards and three TDs in 11 games (seven with Carolina and four with Baltimore).

Diontae Johnson
Houston Texans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now