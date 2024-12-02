Diontae Johnson News: Played zero snaps in Week 13

Johnson played zero offensive snaps in the Ravens' loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

Acquired from the Panthers ahead of the trade deadline, Johnson played 17 offensive snaps in his Week 9 debut for the Ravens. In four games since, Johnson has played a total of 22 snaps on offense. He has one catch for six yards across his five games. Speaking with the media Monday, coach John Harbaugh hinted at something going on behind the scenes when asked about Johnson's lack of playing time, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, saying, "At this time, I'm going to have to wait. There are moving parts we're going to have to figure out and explore." Baltimore doesn't seem all that interested in giving Johnson any sort of look on offense unless there's an injury.