Diontae Johnson News: Plays five snaps

Johnson caught one of two targets for a six-yard gain in Thursday's 35-34 win over the Bengals.

Johnson's only catch in his second game for Baltimore was a short gain on which he was unable to get out of bounds right before halftime. He played just five snaps (8 percent), putting him behind fellow Ravens wide receivers Zay Flowers (83 percent), Rashod Bateman (78 percent), Nelson Agholor (49 percent) and Tylan Wallace (19 percent). Johnson's role should grow at least some in the coming weeks, but it didn't help his cause to see both Bateman (6-54-1) and Wallace (3-115-1) playing huge parts in Thursday's victory. Johnson conceivably could be anywhere between third and fifth on the depth on the depth chart Week 11 at Pittsburgh.