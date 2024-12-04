Diontae Johnson News: Suspended one game by Baltimore

The Ravens suspended Johnson one game for conduct detrimental to the team, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

In a statement released by the team Wednesday, via Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, it says Johnson refused to enter the game last Sunday against Philadelphia. Coach John Harbaugh hinted at something like this on Monday when he spoke with the media and refused to address the situation after Johnson played zero offensive snaps in the Ravens' Week 13 loss to the Eagles. Since he was acquired from the Panthers at the trade deadline ahead of Week 9, Johnson has played a total of 39 offensive snaps and has just one catch for six yards across five contests. Tylan Wallace has even leapfrogged Johnson on the depth chart as the team's WR4. Johnson will miss Sunday's game against the Giants and will be eligible to return for the following Saturday's Week 15 date with Johnsons's former longtime team, the Steelers.