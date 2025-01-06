Diontae Johnson News: Two catches in team debut
Johnson caught two of four targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 23-14 win over the Titans.
Johnson made his debut for the Texans after he was claimed off waivers prior to Week 17. He played 22 snaps and is expected to have a role in next Saturday's home playoff game against the Chargers as well. Given season-ending injuries to Stefon Diggs (knee) and Tank Dell (knee), a playoff-experienced Johnson could be a factor. He's appeared in three postseason games while with the Steelers, which may be useful as John Metchie was removed from Sunday's game and placed in the NFL's concussion protocol.
