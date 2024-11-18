Diontae Johnson News: Uneventful return to Pittsburgh

Johnson was held without a catch on two targets Sunday against the Steelers.

It was not an eventful homecoming for Johnson after spending the first five seasons of his career in Pittsburgh. He played 11 snaps and drew a pair of targets but failed to come down with either. Through three games with the Ravens, Johnson has one catch for six yards on 32 snaps and four targets. Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and Nelson Agholor remain the primary three receivers for the Ravens but there's a chance Johnson begins displacing Agholor once he gets more acclimated with the offense.