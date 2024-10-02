Divine Deablo Injury: Not practicing Wednesday

Deablo (oblique) didn't practice Wednesday, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

Deablo was unable to suit up for the Raiders' last two contests due to an oblique injury, and following Wednesday's DNP, it appears he could miss even more time. The fourth-year linebacker out of Virginia Tech will likely need to upgrade to at least limited participation Thursday or Friday to have a chance at playing Sunday. If Deablo misses his third consecutive game in Week 5, expect Amari Burney to see additional reps with Las Vegas' first-team defense.