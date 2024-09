Divine Deablo Injury: Still nursing injury

Deablo (oblique/concussion) didn't practice Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Deablo appears to have moved past his concussion, but he's still dealing with an oblique issue that forced him to miss Wednesday's practice. The 26-year-old's participation Thursday and Friday will provide a better indication on whether Deablo will miss his second straight game in Week 4, when the Raiders face the Browns.