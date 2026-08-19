Divine Deablo News: Back in pads
Deablo (ankle) participated during the Falcons' training camp practice Wednesday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of bowtiesports.com reports.
Deablo had been missing time due to an ankle injury he suffered during practice earlier in the month, but he's now dressing for training camp sessions again. He projects to play a large role in Atlanta's front seven in 2026 when available.
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