The Falcons will sign Deablo, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Deablo is coming off of his least productive season as a tackler since his rookie year back in 2021, tallying 63 tackles (35 solo) over 14 games in 2024, but he'll now be getting a fresh start with a new team. He could end up starting at inside linebacker next to Kaden Elliss in 2025.