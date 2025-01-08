Divine Deablo News: Notches 63 tackles in 2024

Deablo finished the 2024 season with 63 total tackles (35 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and two passes defensed across 14 games.

Deablo took a step back in production this season after recording 106 tackles in 2023, but he still had a pretty productive season. The linebacker has compiled at least 63 takedowns in each of the last three years and he should draw plenty of interest on the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.