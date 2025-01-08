Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Divine Deablo headshot

Divine Deablo News: Notches 63 tackles in 2024

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 8, 2025

Deablo finished the 2024 season with 63 total tackles (35 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and two passes defensed across 14 games.

Deablo took a step back in production this season after recording 106 tackles in 2023, but he still had a pretty productive season. The linebacker has compiled at least 63 takedowns in each of the last three years and he should draw plenty of interest on the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Divine Deablo
Las Vegas Raiders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now