Deablo recorded six tackles (three solo) and a sack in Sunday's 32-13 loss to the Steelers.

Deablo has fully shaken off the oblique injury that kept him out for three games, as he played 92 percent of the defensive snaps and posted his first sack of the season. His snap share could revert drop again when Tommy Eichenberg (hamstring) returns to full health, but he should be a decent IDP option as long as his snap count stays elevated.