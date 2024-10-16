DJ Chark Injury: In line to return to practice

The Chargers plan to open Chark's (hip) 21-day practice window Wednesday,Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Chark landed on IR in advance of Week 1 action, but the wideout is now inching closer to a return to action. It remains to be seen if he'll be activated for Monday's game against the Cardinals, but once Chark returns to the lineup, he have an opportunity to claim a role in a Chargers WR corps currently that's led by Joshua Palmer, Quentin Johnston and Ladd McConkey.