DJ Chark headshot

DJ Chark Injury: Inactive Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 3, 2024

Chark (groin) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Browns.

The Chargers activated Chark (groin) from injured reserve Saturday, but he'll have to wait at least another week before making his season debut. In his continued absence, Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, Joshua Palmer and Simi Fehoko are set to lead the Chargers' Week 9 wideout corps, with Jalen Reagor and Derius Davis also on hand.

DJ Chark
Los Angeles Chargers
More Stats & News
