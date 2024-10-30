Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
DJ Chark headshot

DJ Chark Injury: Limited in practice Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Chark (groin) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Chark has been regularly listed as limited since having his 21-day practice window opened. The veteran wide receiver hasn't yet played this season, but he should be nearing a return and might possibly even be a candidate to suit up for Sunday's road game against the Browns. Chark will need to be fully activated from IR before being eligible to make his Chargers debut, however.

DJ Chark
Los Angeles Chargers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now