DJ Chark Injury: Limited in practice Wednesday
Chark (groin) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Chark has been regularly listed as limited since having his 21-day practice window opened. The veteran wide receiver hasn't yet played this season, but he should be nearing a return and might possibly even be a candidate to suit up for Sunday's road game against the Browns. Chark will need to be fully activated from IR before being eligible to make his Chargers debut, however.
